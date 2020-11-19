close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
AFP
November 19, 2020

China targets frozen food imports

AFP
November 19, 2020

Beijing: Chinese health officials said on Wednesday that two cold-chain storage workers in the port city of Tianjin were infected with Covid-19, as the country shifts focus to contaminated imports after a number of outbreaks linked to frozen food. Workers in hazmat suits were painstakingly screening food shipments across a country which has largely brought domestic infections under control but now blames a resurgence of local infections on imports.

