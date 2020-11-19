China targets frozen food imports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing: Chinese health officials said on Wednesday that two cold-chain storage workers in the port city of Tianjin were infected with Covid-19, as the country shifts focus to contaminated imports after a number of outbreaks linked to frozen food. Workers in hazmat suits were painstakingly screening food shipments across a country which has largely brought domestic infections under control but now blames a resurgence of local infections on imports.