Three more Serbia players positive for Covid-19

BELGRADE: Three Serbia players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match against Russia, the country’s football federation announced.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Hellas Verona’s winger Darko Lazovic and Basel goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic are self-isolating following tests conducted on the entire squad on Tuesday.

As per UEFA regulations, all of them “left the training camp” and “will remain in self-isolation”, the federation said.

Serbia were already facing Russia without their captain, Inter Milan left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, who left the squad and returned to Italy, where he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Kolarov was an unused substitute in last week’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Scotland that denied Serbia a place in next year’s European Championships.