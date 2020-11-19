Cheques handed over to Sindh's SAG medal winners

KARACHI: The medal-winning athletes of the South Asian Games 2019 belonging to Sindh were on Wednesday handed over cheques here at the Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) National Coaching Centre (NCC).

The cheques were presented by Director NCC Karachi, Rafique Pirzada.

Boxer Gul Zaib won silver medal, two other women boxers, Mahreen and Razia Bano, claimed bronze, while badminton player Mahoor Shahzad also clinched bronze at the South Asian Games. But their cheques were being delayed for several reasons.

But after Federal Minister for IPC, Dr Fahmida Mirza, took notice and issued directives to resolve this matter, the cheques were handed over to the medal winners.

Among the athletes, Mahoor Shahzad was not present on the occasion. She will receive her cheque on Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, construction work on the broken wall of the PSB owned National Coaching Centre began Wednesday and is expected to be completed in a few days, Rafique Pirzada told 'The News'.

According to sources, prominent businessman and member of PSB's executive committee, Aqeel Karim Dehdhi has made efforts for resumption of construction work at the coaching centre.

Rafique informed that renovation work at old hostel of the coaching centre will also be carried out.