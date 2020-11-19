Team of HBL Pakistan Super League named by independent jury

KARACHI: A four-member independent jury on Wednesday announced the Team of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, captained by Islamabad Unitedâ€™s Shadab Khan.

The independent jury included respected commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Urooj Mumtaz, and Nadeem Khan, who is a member of the HBL PSL 2020 Technical Committee and PCB Director â€“ High Performance.

The 12-member side, as per the event regulations, includes four foreign players and one emerging category player, and represents five teams with Lahore Qalandars boasting six players, three Karachi Kings, and one each from Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam is the only player who was also a member of the HBL PSL 2019 edition Team.

Squad: Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars), Alex Hales (Karachi Kings), Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shadab Khan (captain, Islamabad United), Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper, Lahore Qalandars), David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings),Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators), Fakhar Zaman (12th, Lahore Qalandars).