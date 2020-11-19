close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
November 19, 2020

New dad Richardson pulls out of Australia squad

Sports

November 19, 2020

SYDNEY: Fast bowler Kane Richardson withdrew on Wednesday from Australia’s limited-overs squad to face India to stay with his wife and newborn son in Adelaide, which is battling a coronavirus outbreak.

Richardson will be replaced by fellow quick Andrew Tye who was part of the squad on Australia’s recent white-ball tour to England.

“It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Richardson informed selectors of his decision on Tuesday, hours before South Australia announced a six-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown to contain a sudden coronavirus cluster in the state capital Adelaide.

