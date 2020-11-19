Peace and comfort

Our residential area, DHA Phase 6, Lahore, used to be one of the most peaceful localities in the city. But for the last few weeks, residents have been facing the problem of noise pollution caused by heavy bikers and cars with special cylinders trailing on the roads of the neighbourhood. Almost every day, groups of loud bikers and booming cars ramble down the roads, disturbing everyone.

There are ailing older people living in the area and children who need a peaceful environment to prepare for their exams. This noise pollution is a major source of discomfort for residents. We are already dealing with the challenges posed by Covid-19 and smog. Now, this uncalled-for noise pollution has created more problems. Despite repeated complaints to the security administration, there has been no respite as they say that these offenders have connections with influential people.

Sajid Anwar

Lahore