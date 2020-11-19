Violence against women

Every other day, a case of sexual abuse or women’s harassment is reported. It seems that criminals are no longer afraid of the law. Even the laws that have been passed to provide safety to women have not been implemented efficiently. In a society where women’s harassment at workplace is at its peak, women are unable to utilise their talents properly.

Laws for women’s protection should be strong enough so that nobody dare to say anything to women. It is time the government took drastic measures to put an end to crimes against women. The people need to understand that a country which do not respect its women cannot prosper and progress.

Iqra Liaqat

Rawalpindi