CTD arrests â€˜MQM-London hitmanâ€™

Personnel of Sindhâ€™s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer associated with the London faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

DIG Omer Shahid Hamid, chief of the CTDâ€™s Karachi chapter, said a task had been assigned to SSP Operations Arif Aziz to arrest those who were involved in target killings and terrorism activities.

In this regard, he said, the intelligence network had been expanded and personnel had started thoroughly investigating the target killings reported in the city in the past.

During the course of the investigation, a tip-off was received that a notorious target killer along with his associates were present in District Korangi.

Responding to information, a raid was conducted and CTD personnel, after facing resistance, arrested Mohiuddin Naveed alias Master, but his associates fled.

Mohiuddin was allegedly involved in a number of target killings and terrorism activities, which included an attack in 2018 upon a Sindh Rangers mobile in Korangi No. 6, Zaman Town police remit, in which a Rangers sepoy was martyred while two others were injured.

DIG Hamid said the suspect had earlier been arrested and jailed, and that he was involved in murder, attempt to murder, arson and extortion cases.