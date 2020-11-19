New body formed to check municipal staffersâ€™ job status

The Sindh Local Government Department has formed a fresh committee to scrutinise the employment status of the staff members of the municipal agencies so as to detect ghost employees among them and to upgrade the salary system for digital payment to employees across the province.

A notification to this effect was issued by the provincial local government secretary.

The new scrutiny committee will be headed by the special secretary for the local government department.

Its members include the additional secretary for the local government department, the additional secretary for the housing & town planning department, the secretary for the local government board, and one representative each from the employeesâ€™ unions in the municipal agencies.

The section officer administration will be the secretary for the committee. The body will present its report within four months to the secretary for the local government department. The committee will also decide if the salaries of the municipal staff members are to be released under a centralised system from the Accountant General Sindh or the Directorate Finance Office.

The new body will also take into account the proceedings and recommendations of an earlier committee that had also been formed to scrutinise the job details of the municipal staff members of Sindh.