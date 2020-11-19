Governor Imran Ismail sends commendation letters to Kashmore SSP, ASI

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has issued letters of commendation to Kashmore Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Shaikh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Bux Buriro for their role in arresting the main suspects responsible for the Kashmore rape tragedy.

A statement issued on Wednesday quoted the governor as saying that senior police officials had taken the right step by rendering full support to ASI Buriro for his exemplary role in arresting the main accused. The governor said the daring police officer was the hero of the nation.

He said the ASI had taken a courageous and extraordinary step of seeking the help of his daughter in arresting the accused. The governor said every responsible person should act in the same selfless and daring manner to ensure the protection of the public.

A ceremony was also held on Monday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to honour ASI Buriro. The CPO appeared festive as it echoed with a marching band leading three mounted policemen.

The ASI arrived in a horse-drawn buggy. He was accompanied by his family, including his daughter Reshma who had acted as a catalyst in bringing the ordeal of the child and her mother to an end.

IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar announced a reward of Rs2 million for the ASI and his daughter. The police chief requested that the government award Buriro a Sitara-e-Shujaat and Reshma a Sitara-e-Imtiaz for their gallantry and intelligence that resulted in the arrest of the prime suspect of the Kashmore rape case.

SOPs

Meanwhile, the Sindh governor said the educational institutions should strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the spread of the novel coronavirus to safeguard the health of schoolchildren.

The governor stated this as he met Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and leader of Grand Democratic Alliance Ali Gohar Mahar at the Governor House.

Ismail said education had to play a central role in the prosperity and development of any nation. He said the federal government had been taking steps to promote education in the country.

The education minister said the coronavirus emergency had affected the educational institutions to a large extent in the country. He said the government had been ensuring implementation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs in the educational institutions.