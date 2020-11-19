1,127 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Sindh as four more dead

Four more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,127 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,764 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 11,960 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,127 people, or 9.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,844,817 tests, which have resulted in 158,559 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 11,739 patients are currently under treatment: 11,213 in self-isolation at home, five at isolation centres and 521 at hospitals, while 445 patients are in critical condition, of whom 42 are on life support.

He added that 404 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 144,056, which shows a 91 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 1,127 fresh cases of Sindh, 799 (or 71 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 320 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 311 from District East, 81 from District Central, 45 from District Malir, 27 from District West and 15 from District Korangi.

As for other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 97 new cases, Sujawal 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Dadu 18, Sukkur 17, Badin 16, Naushehroferoze 10, Shikarpur and Jamshoro 11 each, Thatta nine, Larkana and Khairpur seven each, Kashmore and Matiari six each, Kambar and Mirpurkhas five each, Sanghar four, Umerkot three, Ghotki two and Jacobabad one, he added.

The chief executive advised the people to observe the SOPs issued by his provincial government in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and other medical experts.