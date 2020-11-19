SECP approves first P2P lending platform

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted approval for the launch of a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending platform under the first cohort of Regulatory Sandbox to support and encourage Fintech revolution in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

P2P lending is an innovative alternative digital platform that connects borrowers with individual lenders, who come together to meet the borrowersâ€™ loan requirements, it added.

The P2P lending helps the borrowers give out short-term loans that enable the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) scale up their business, eventually qualifying them to take bigger bank loans. This current approval for testing and experimentation of a P2P lending platform by SECP is also attributed towards development of an ecosystem for the SME financing to achieve higher growth prospects and to create new employment and business opportunities.

During the testing / experimentation stage, the P2P lending platform would operate within predefined parameters and is subject to certain terms and conditions, it said.

Further, specific eligibility criteria would also apply on the selection of each lender / borrower on the platform. These terms and conditions have been imposed to address the inherent risks involved in the operation of such platforms in the absence of a regulatory framework.

However, these terms and conditions would be reconsidered parallel to the results of the experimentation stage of the subject P2P lending platform. This will help SECP devise the much-needed enabling regulatory framework, it said.