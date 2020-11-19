Cotton arrivals in ginneries down 41pc

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals in the ginneries dropped 2.83 million bales, or 41.27 percent, by November 15, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the report released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), cotton arrivals in factories were recorded at 4.02 million bales, down 41.27 percent from 6.85 million bales during the corresponding period last year.

Of these arrivals, 20,600 bales were exported, down 57 percent, against 47,705 bales last year. By this time, 3.12 million bales have been sold to mills, down 42.56 percent against the last year’s 5.25 million bales.

Currently, 881,925 bales are in stocks with the ginners, down 43 percent, compared with 1.55 million bales remained last year.

Fortnightly flows (November 1-15) remained down 24 percent at 574,994 bales against flows of 760,053 million bales during the same period last year, the report said.

Punjab recorded cotton arrivals of 2.15 million bales, down 42 percent, against the arrivals of 3.69 million bales during the same period last year.

Cotton arrivals from Sindh were down 41 percent to 1.87 million bales against 3.16 million bales arrived in the ginning factories during the corresponding period last year, it added.

Javed Bilwani, convener of the Pakistan Apparel Forum, in a statement, said that the government must give priority and attention to the cotton production, cultivation area and its yield to support the entire value-added textile chain because cotton and cotton yarn are basic raw materials for the survival and development of the textile export sector.

Decline in cotton production also hurt the production of value-added textile sector, at large, owing to unavailability of cotton yarn and the textile exporters are hesitant to finalise new export orders due to this.

The cotton crop is considered as white gold. However, the production of cotton is facing a declining trend with every passing year, he said.