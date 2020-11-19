Adviser emphasises inclusive growth for prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Economic prosperity cannot be achieved without transferring benefits of growth to the masses, finance adviser said on Wednesday.

“An inclusive growth is the key to sustainable economic development which has far reaching benefits for all,” Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh said, addressing a summit.

Shaikh said Pakistan enjoys natural advantage to its strategic location, agricultural potential, mineral resources, vast coastlines and close proximity to resource rich central and south Asian states.

The adviser also outlined the government’s policy of opening up local markets for foreign investors and facilitating them for business development and employment generation in the country.

“The focus of the present government is on building institutions and streamlining procedures for sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Shaikh said primary and current account balance are positive for the first time.

The government has returned Rs5 trillion of foreign loans in two years and given Rs250 billion in tax refunds to businesses allowing more liquidity.

Lucrative packages have been introduced for export promotion and special package introduced for small and medium enterprises.

“The Rs1.2 trillion package given by the government during COVID-19 pandemic is an example of government being sensitive to the sufferings of the people during testing times,” he said. “Private sector has to take lead role in providing services and employment in the markets. This is the way to sustainable development.”

In March, the government unveiled the package to support the economy in the wake of lockdown that pushed the growth further on downward trend to an extent of contraction for the first time since 1952.

Pakistan’s economy was striding towards growth pace under an International Monetary Fund- (IMF) backed reforms program before the coronavirus outbreak.

In late March, IMF paused discussion with Pakistan on the second review of the three-year extended fund facility program following the coronavirus outbreak. That review’s conclusion is imperative for the country to bag the third tranche of around $450 million under the facility.

The economic activity had come to a halt following lockdown related to coronavirus outbreak. Though the lockdown was lifted after five months, the growth outlook has already been marred.

Since the lockdown imposed by the government in March, the SBP took a number of measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, including an extension in repayment of loan principal amounts by one year, concessional financing for businesses to procure equipment. It’s earmarked at least Rs100 billion for emergency measures.

Also, the SBP reduced interest rates by 625 basis points to 7 percent between March and June to support economic growth in response to COVID-19 challenges.