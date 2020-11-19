Rupee declines

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Wednesday, as importers stepped up greenback buying, and it would likely to remain under pressure in the coming days, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 159.83/dollar, compared with the Tuesday’s closing of 158.31. The local unit lost Rs1.52, or 0.96 percent, during the day.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 160.20 versus the greenback. It had finished at 158.25 in the previous trade.

“Dollar buying related to imports was seen. Moreover, some corporates also came to the market to purchase the hard currency for meeting obligations, which put pressure on the domestic currency,” a dealer at a leading commercial bank said. “The reversal in the rupee’s rally was expected. There were fundamental reasons for the rupee to strengthen in the previous sessions. This was not a temporary adjustment in the positions. Now it looks its [rupee] appreciation hurts stakeholders and the market players have started taking fresh positions.”

The upsurge in imports and debt servicing is expected to increase the demand for the hard currency, putting pressure on the foreign exchange reserves and the rupee in the coming months. Traders expect the rupee to trade in the range of 159 and 161 by the end of December, and it will close in the 163 and 164 range in June 2021.