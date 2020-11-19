Warren named full-time Wales Women head coach

LONDON: Former USA Women’s Sevens assistant coach Warren Abrahams has been appointed full-time Wales Women head coach.

Ex-Wales captain and North Wales academy coach Rachel Taylor has also been appointed full-time Wales Women National Skills Coach.

Abrahams said: “This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the Wales Women programme and we have an opportunity to do something very special in the next 12 months and beyond. “It’s my first international 15s head coach role at this level but I feel I’ve seen, experienced and learned enough to create a high performance environment that provides memorable experiences.”