Minority rights

Whether we admit it or not, we are a nation of hypocrites. We are always ready to blame the government, but when we have to look within, we turn our heads. We always talk about how India is treating Muslims but pay no attention to what’s happening in this country. We are least concerned about the problems of minority communities in this country. In August, a Christian man and his mother-in-law were shot and wounded just because they bought a house in a Muslim-majority neighbourhood. In Gujranwala, last month, a Christian man and his mother were shot over allegations of blasphemy. These incidents are gross violations of human rights. We should look at our indifference towards violence against minority communities before we start talking about other countries.

Nadia Rahim

Rawalpindi