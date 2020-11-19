Understanding intolerance

Intolerance is a big reason for the ever-increasing divide in our politics. Using abusive language against political opponents has become a norm in our country. Social media apps are another exam of our terrible temperament. The type of intolerance which is being displayed

by supporters of political parties is appalling.

Criticising a political party leader is no different than throwing stones at a hornet’s nest. Social media users have to be careful when expressing their views or else they will get attacked from all corners. We should tolerate and respect each other’s opinions.

Muhammad Fahad Aziz

Islamabad