Safe mooring

Pakistan’s seaport is undoubtedly among the most active locations for trade. It handles cargo for major world economies like China and Russia. Given our significance as an influential shipping port, the authorities who are in charge of its operations should work regularly to upgrade the current infrastructure. Unfortunately, the relevant authorities have not purchased the adequate number of tugboats to date. These boats are essential to ensure that all ships are safely berthed at the harbour. Also, the process of berthing is being carried out in extremely hazardous conditions. According to the international standards, ports with a turning basin of 400m can only handle ships up to 280m long. On the contrary, vessels up to 340m are being allowed to enter and berth at our wharfs. This is a dangerous situation and may lead to fatal accidents. It is time the authorities took some action to resolve these issues.

Muhammad Alamgir Khan

Islamabad