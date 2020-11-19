Don’t go back

This refers to the news report ‘IMF programme likely to be revived soon: Hafeez Shaikh’ (Nov 18). Previously, Pakistan and the IMF reached an agreement on $6 billion worth of assistance. Going back to the IMF is not a wise decision. While many economies around the world have been badly affected because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Pakistan’s economy has performed relatively better. It is encouraging that the country’s current account, which was in deficit, turned surplus after many years. Remittances have shown strong growth while low international oil prices have cut the import bill. Owing to healthy inflows, the rupee has recorded appreciation against the US dollar in the recent weeks.

The revival of the IMF programme may require actions like increase in tariff of utilities, indirect taxes, slash in development expenditure, raise in interest rates, etc. It would choke the supply chain, induce inflation and weaken the rupee. The government’s hands would be tied in implementing its own economic agenda. With the existing dollar position, there is no imminent threat or risk of default. But the government must focus on compressing the import of luxury and unnecessary consumer goods that can cut the import bill by $6 to 7 billion annually. This will be sufficient to support our increased external account obligations going forward without the IMF programme. The government can also expand the tax base significantly by implementing the recently developed ‘tax profiling system’. With a proper of use of technology and much-needed political will, the collections can be doubled in a year.

Arif Majeed

Karachi