PTI govt coming up with new local govt system to run major cities: PM

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the government was coming up with a local government system to run major cities on the model of world’s biggest cities like London, New York, Paris and Mumbai which directly elected their mayors and also generated revenue through own tax collection.

Addressing a gathering of exporters and industrialists here, he said similarly, Faisalabad, an industrial centre and mega city, had to currently depend on funds from the Punjab government which, he promised, would be done away with under the new system.

The Prime Minister urged businessmen and exporters to invest freely in the country with no worry for any policy shift or bottlenecks as the government was fully focused at reviving industrialisation through maximum facilitation.

“Invest more on exports without worry. The government will resolve all of your issues. You should not be afraid of any policy shift to affect your investment.

Our job is your facilitation, which will lead to creation of wealth and jobs,” the Prime Minister said. He said if Faisalabad, once known as Pakistan’s Manchester, kept up its current pace of industrial development, it would even leave Manchester behind. He recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited a record debt burden, $20 billion current account deficit, $40 billion trade deficit, devalued currency, and the reserves at the lowest ebb.

The country was even short of money to make international payments but the government successfully passed through the difficult phase courtesy the timely support by the friendly states saving it from default, he added. The Prime Minister told the gathering that the automation of Federal Board of Revenue was also in process to reduce human intervention. He said the government’s policy of providing incentives to exporters was paying dividends.

He said contrary to the world, Pakistan maintained balance between lives and livelihood during the Covid-19 which kept people from poverty and economy from default. The Prime Minister agreed to the idea of establishing a high court bench in Faisalabad for ease of litigants.

In his address, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Rs 13 billion development package for infrastructural uplift of Faisalabad which he said would be included in the annual development program.

Industries Minister Hammad Azhar said the textile industry and power looms had made a turnaround within two years of the PTI government to create jobs under PM’s vision of 10 million jobs. He said unlike its predecessor, the incumbent government was spending nothing to artificially uplift the local currency rather it had opted for free floating. Moreover, he said 21 of 28 points given by FATF had been implemented and the rest would be fulfilled soon.