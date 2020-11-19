Eight die in roof collapse in Parachinar wedding

PARACHINAR: A joyous wedding ceremony in Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, turned into a mournful occasion on Wednesday after the roof of a mud house collapsed leaving eight people dead and at least 20 others injured.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred when the roof of the mud house suddenly caved in when the ceremony was going on.

District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Parachinar’s Dr Qaisar Hussain confirmed that the facility received eight bodies, adding at least 20 people were receiving treatment for their injuries.

The doctor said most of the victims included women and children who were inside the house for the wedding celebrations. Soon after the incident, the ceremony participants, who were gathered outside the house, together with other people of the area rushed to the site to rescue the victims.