Body found

KARAK: The body of the missing young man was recovered from a deserted place in the Tordhand area on Wednesday. Police said the young man, Saqib Kamal, had gone missing at about 8pm and the family members searched for him everywhere but to no avail. Marks of violence were also found on the body, they added. Atif Kamal, brother of slain Saqib Kamal, registered the first information report in Karak Police Station against the unidentified accused and claimed that they have no enmity with anyone.