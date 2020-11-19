Eight police officials reshuffled

Eight senior police officers were transferred and assigned new postings on Wednesday. According to a notification issued from the Central Police Office Kashif Alam was given the charge of DIG CTD in addition with his responsibilities as DIG Operations. Besides, Humayun Bashir was posted commandant Elite Force, Rai Babar Saeed was posted DIG Headquarters, Shaukat Abbas was posted DIG telecommunication. Also, Liaqat Malik was posted district police officer Dir Lower, Abdul Rashid posted director Forensic Science Laboratory, Salahuddin posted DPO Mohmand and Tariq Habib posted SP Special Branch.