Minister says shocked over ‘non-serious’ attitude of Opp leaders

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and culture Shaukat Yousafzai has expressed his shock over what he called “non-serious” and “irresponsible” attitude of the opposition leaders, saying they had made commitment with them but could not come to a meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Shaukat Yousafzai said they had invited senior opposition leaders of different political parties to a meeting in Peshawar and all of them, including Akram Khan Durrani and Lutfur Rahman, had promised to come for the negotiations.

“It is very shocking and disappointing as none of them fulfilled their commitment. They made us waiting but they could not make their commitment,” said the minister.

He said the government had invited the leaders of the opposition parties and wanted to explain to them the present critical situation of the country, particularly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to rising cases of the coronavirus and subsequent fatalities.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the government wanted the opposition parties to postpone their gathering in Peshawar scheduled for November 22 as it could transmit the virus to many other people.

He accused the opposition leaders of covering their corruption by organising public gatherings in the country.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the opposition parties would not pressure the government to accept their unjust demands and would rather support accountability of all the corrupt elements in the country.