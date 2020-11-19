close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

Woman, son shot dead in Bajaur

Peshawar

KHAR: Unidentified assailants shot dead a woman and her son and injured her son in Loisam area in Khar tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday. The police said that the gunmen barged into the house of Noor Muhammad at night and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates. As a result, the wife of Noor Muhammad and his five-year old son Salan were killed on the spot while his another son, Anis, sustained injuries. The injured child was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Shahzada Kaukab Farooq along with a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. The police collected evidence from the crime scene and registered a case against the unknown accused.

