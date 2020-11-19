‘PPP workers to actively participate in PDM rally’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial President Humayun Khan on Wednesday said his party workers would actively participate in the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) being held in the provincial capital on November 22.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that thousands of PPP workers would participate in the PDM’s public rally scheduled for November 22 in Peshawar and they would extend a warm welcome to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP provincial Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid and PPP Peshawar city President Zulfiqar Khan Afghani were also present. Humayun Khan said PPP had started making preparations to make the PDM showdown successful.

Zulfiqar Afghani said preparation for the public meeting was in full swing and fireworks would take place on Ring Road on November 21 at 10pm. He said PDM had unnerved rulers. He said price-hike has made life miserable for the people and the economy was moving downward that increased in inflation and poverty, adding that the government had failed to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Earlier, PPP held a convention of workers which was attended by PPP leaders Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Afghani, Zulfiqar Awan, Senator Rubina Khalid and Ayub Shah.

Speaking at the convention, they said PPP would continue to strive for upholding supremacy of the constitution and parliament and work for independence of media. He said PPP would raise voice for rights of people.