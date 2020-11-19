People demand dismissal of outsiders employed in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Youngsters on Wednesday took to the streets, demanding termination of employees appointed on the fake domiciles in Torghar district.

The rally, which was taken out from the Torghar district headquarters Judbah, marched through various roads and assembled outside the district secretariat. Holding the banners placards, the participants raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Laiq Shah said the applicants from other districts were being appointed in various departments on fake domiciles, depriving locals of employment. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to wrap up the Wildlife Department in the district.

“We would never allow the government to end the Wildlife Department in our district and if the government doesn’t withdraw its decision, we will protest,” he added. The additional deputy commissioner, Fazlur Rehman, rushed to the protesters and offered them talks to settle their outstanding issues with Deputy Commissioner Tanveer-ur-Rehman. He assured the protesters that he would take to justice those who got appointed on the fake domiciles and they would be terminated from their services.

“I assure you that Wildlife Debarment would not be dissolved here and its performance would be reviewed accordingly,” he said.