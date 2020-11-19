Relief efforts underway in KP, says PRCS chief

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Hamid Khan has said that the coronavirus epidemic has increased the challenges for relief bodies in the province.

In line with the ongoing relief activities this year, the process of distributing ration packages to one thousand deserving families in Peshawar and Mardan has been completed, he added. He said that serving the people of the province was one of the organisation’s priorities and food packages were being provided to the people in the vulnerable areas.

Ashfaq Ahmed, a representative of Red Crescent, who led the public campaign, said: “The affected union councils were initially selected as per the data of District Disaster Management Units of the two districts. Union Councils Yakatoot-I, II III were selected and the registration process of deserving families in union council Manga and Badarga of Mardan district was also completed. The data was crosschecked, while widows, people with physical disabilities and transgender persons were included in the registration in particular.” The aim is to deliver relief food packages equally to all deserving people. The food package weighs 41kg and contains flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea and other groceries.