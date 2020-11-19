Nowshera college shut as students, staff test positive for COVID-19

NOWSHERA: The Government Girls Degree College in Nowshera was closed on Wednesday after eight students and staff members tested positive, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah told the media among those infected by coronavirus were four college students and two low-paid employees of the college.

They said the administration shut down the college for 10 days to protect other students and staff from Covid-19, which is spreading fast in the second wave of the viral infection the country is witnessing like other parts of the world.

With the degree college, a total of four educational institutions have been closed down in the district so far over the coronavirus. These include two higher secondary and a girls primary schools.

The institutions shut are Government Higher Secondary School in Pirsabaq, Government Higher Secondary School in Nizampur and Government Higher Secondary School in Dhobi Ghaat in Rehman Baba Colony.

A total of 17 areas in the district have been placed under smart lockdown thus far in the district due to viral infection spread.

The officials said another 17 people tested positive for coronavirus in the district and that put the total tally of the infected people in Nowshera at 1,158.

The deputy commissioner said no Covid-19 patient had recovered in the district in the last three days. He said the second wave of the viral infection was raising concerns. The official advised the people to take the issue seriously, adopt protective measures such as standard operating procedures and social distancing.

He said the people should avoid turning to crowded places such as bazaars and use facemasks and sanitizers to protect themselves from the virus.