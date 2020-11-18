UoS four faculty members among top 2pc scientists of world

SARGODHA: Four scientists of the University of the Sargodha have figured among the top two per cent scientists of the world in a list compiled by the prestigious Stanford University, USA.

The university had recently released the global list that represents the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list had 159,683 scientists, doctors and engineers.

The list classified the scientists based on career-long citation impact until the end of 2019 and also for the single year (2019). According to the report, 81 Pakistani scientists had been ranked in the top 2pc scientists worldwide for their career-long citation impact while citation impact in a single year includes 243 Pakistani scientists among the top 2pc scientists.

The scientists who had made it to the Stanford list from University of Sargodha were Dr Muhammad Afzal (Agriculture Sciences), Dr Farooq Anwar (Chemistry), Dr Muhammad Nawaz Tahir (Physics) and Dr Muhammad Saleem (Chemistry, Bhakkar Campus). Dr Muhammad Afzal was serving as Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and his research focus was on ‘Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Technology and Biological Control of Insect Pests’. Dr Farooq Anwar was currently working as Institute of Chemistry and Director Office of the Research Innovation and Commercialisation Director. He worked in the area of ‘Analytical Chemistry’ while Dr Muhammad Saleem was serving in the Department of Chemistry, Bhakkar Campus, and his area of research was ‘Organic Chemistry’.