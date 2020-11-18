Seerat Week functions in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR: On the directions of the Punjab government, the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week is being celebrated across the Bahawalpur division.

In this connection, Commissioner Zafar Iqbal while addressing the Qirat and Naat contests at the Government Girls Higher School Satellite Town said that the Muslims should follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to get success here and hereafter. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present. Later, both commissioner and the DC distributed certificates and trophies among the position holder students.

Meanwhile, a function was organised at Islamia University Bahawalpur in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week. IUB VC Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq and others were also present.

MULTAN: The divisional competitions of Naat and speeches were held at the Government College of Science in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week here on Tuesday. The students from all four districts of the division participated in the competitions. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the winning students at the divisional level would represent their districts at the Punjab level. He said that those persons who injure religious sentiments through freedom of expression should be condemned. Earlier, Muhammad Adnan Shakeel won the first position, Farhan Sarmad bagged second slot and Muhammad Ramzan Ansari secured third position in the Naat competition. Later, trophies and prizes were distributed among the position holder students.

FAISALABAD: The Holy Quran was recited 1,701 times and Darood Pak 10.03 million times on the first day of the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week by the students of different educational institutions. It was informed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while participating as a chief guest in a function at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium under the arrangements of the district administration in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the celebrations of the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week were in full swing in the district. Meanwhile, a Seerat Conference and Mehfil-e-Naat were organised by the Tehsil Saadar Council which was presided over by Chief Officer Muhammad Ashraf Malik. Tehsil Officers Faiza Tauseef, Saeed Malik, Muhammad Waqas, Office Superintendent Mian Farooq, Madam Hajra, in-charge Darul Aman Sofia Rizwan and others were also present. Prof Jafar Qamar Sialvi offered special prayers for the survival, security and supremacy of the Islam. Later, recitation of the Holy Quran and Darood Pak was held at the government educational institutons. Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin supervised the event.