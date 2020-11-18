Two-day book fair begins today

JHANG: A two-day book fair is being organised at College of Arts and Sciences under the auspices of the University of Jhang on November 18 (today).

Talking to reporters, University of Jhang Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir Tuesday said publishers from across the country will establish their stalls having books on all subjects. The VC said the activity will boost up co-curricular activities among teachers and students of educational institutions.

He said artwork of girl students of the College of Arts and Sciences would also be exhibited on the occasion.

LINEMAN ELECTROCUTED: A Fesco lineman was electrocuted while working on 11KV power transmission line on Tuesday. Fesco Civil Lines Sub Division lineman Riaz Hussain, 46, was repairing wires on an electric pole of 11KV near Maghi Sultan. When he accidently touched the wire and died instantly.