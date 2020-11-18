Interim bail of Dasti extended

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Tuesday extended interim bail of Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti till December 1 in an oil tanker theft case. The petitioner’s counsel Basir Khan Sukhani told the court that the complainant was using delaying tactics to prolong the case. He said his client Jamshed Dasti was implicated in the case for political motives.