Wed Nov 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Interim bail of Dasti extended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Tuesday extended interim bail of Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti till December 1 in an oil tanker theft case. The petitioner’s counsel Basir Khan Sukhani told the court that the complainant was using delaying tactics to prolong the case. He said his client Jamshed Dasti was implicated in the case for political motives.

