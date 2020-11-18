Negligent Fesco officials warned of action

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Arshad Munir Tuesday said strict action will be taken against officials over their poor performance. Addressing a review meeting of the Mianwali circle, Engr Arshad Munir said rewards would be given to officials who would show excellent performance. He asked officers to utilise all resources to achieve recovery and line losses target set by the Ministry of Energy and said the recovery from the defaulters should be ensured without any discrimination. He directed the recovery teams to make recovery from top 100 running and dead defaulters. He directed to disconnect electricity connection of governmental departments in case of defaulting because recovery from privates as well as governmental is also very important. He issued orders for immediate change of electro mechanical meters and out of orders meters in all over the Fesco region. He also highlighted the importance of the promotion of safety culture in Fesco region so that fatal and non-fatal accidents could be reduced. He said safety should be top priority of every official. He also issued orders to remove the hazardous points and rotten cables.