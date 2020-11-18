Retaining govt vehicles illegally: Sindh to initiate legal action against 22 ex-advisers, officers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to undertake strict legal action against 22 former advisers, retired and serving government officers for keeping government vehicles illegally in their possession.

These influentials include some retired and serving bureaucrats and elected representatives who despite being instructed repeatedly to return their departmental vehicles did not do so. Sources told ‘The News’ that after serving several notices and reminders, it has now been decided to lodge FIRs against them and pass details of these vehicles to all the Toll Plazas of the province to intercept and seize them.

According to Sindh government record available with The News, former MNA PPP Shugfta Jumani, heirs of deceased MPA Shahnaz Begum, former secretary Law department Syed Ghulam Nabi Shah, former federal secretary Raees Paracha, former provincial secretary Mumtaz-ur-Rehman, ex

director Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Mohammad Ali Shah, ex-secretary Gul Hassan Channa, ex-senator Almas Parveen, Federal Secretary Tanvir Qureshi, Additional Secretary Mustafa Jamal Qazi, ex-adviser Nasir Khan, ex-adviser Javed Ahmad Shah Hashmi, ex-MPA Noor Jahan Jahan, Co-ordinator Ahsan Raza Jafri, ex-additional secretary Syed Zakir Hussain, Additional

Secretary Azmi Ismail and ex-adviser Asghar Ali Junejo are retaining Sindh government’s vehicles and have not returned them despite several reminders.

This reporter approached at least eight of these officials, called at their cell numbers, and sent them text messages eliciting their response but no one replied till the filing of this story.