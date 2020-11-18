close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Motorway gang rape case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang rape case to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Malhi was produced before the ATC judge amid tight security. The accused was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle. The court after completion of physical remand of the accused has sent him to jail on judicial remand. The court has directed police to produce accused again before the court on December 1 along with submission of challan of the case against the accused.

