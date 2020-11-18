Japanese envoy meets SAPM on Information

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Raoof Hasan, here the other day and discussed with him matters relating to mutual cooperation between the two countries, said a press release.

Bilateral matters including economic cooperation, trade and tourism development and improving cultural ties between Pakistan and Japan came under discussion during the meeting. Prospects of expanding cooperation in different fields including media were discussed during the meeting.

Raoof Hasan acknowledged Japanese assistance to Pakistan in different fields including health, education, media and technology sectors.

Matters relating to regional stability in the context of Afghanistan peace process were also discussed.

SAPM Raoof suggested that NHK and PTV may initiate co-production of documentaries as joint ventures.

Ambassador Matsuda highlighted the historical aspect of Pakistan-Japan relations. Counsellor and Head of Protocol and General Affairs of the Japanese Embassy, Takekida Masao was also present in the meeting.