Ex-SHO shot dead in Jamrud

JAMRUD: An ex-police official was killed and his driver sustained critical injuries when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle in Shahkas area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.

Sources said that former station house officer (SHO) of Jamrud Police Station Gula Jan was going somewhere in his vehicle when came under attack at Shahkas area. The assailants, they said, opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle, leaving the ex-SHO dead on the spot while his driver Nawab Khan sustained critical injuries.

The injured driver was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collected the evidence about the occurrence.