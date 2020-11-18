Appointment of PTI leader for women’s authority cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Sahiwal district information secretary Naveed Aslam, who was previously appointed as coordinator to Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) has been withdrawn from the post, owing to a past incident in which he allegedly slapped a woman.

The decision has been taken by Kinza Fatima chadhar, who had earlier allotted the official, local media reported.

Naveed Aslam had been booked in for slapping a senior female servant previously. Hence, the decision of his selection as an official of women welfare organisation had bought the selecting council under hot waters. However, according to the latest notification, Naveed will no more be the member of a women-based firm.

Naveed Aslam is a Sahiwal district information leader of the PTI. In recent times, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWMA) chairperson Kaniz Fatima Chadhar hired Naveed Aslam as coordinator to the aforementioned organisation.

However, this selection raised objections, as human rights activists strongly opposed the verdict. The reason of this latest stir was Naveed Aslam’s previous women-dealing archive that does not fit well with the qualities of a PWPA official.

Going back to September 2020, Naveed Aslam was booked in over slapping and insulting a senior female postmaster (SFP) officer Sofia Qasim. Consequently, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Naveed on September 24, in Ghala Mandi police station.

Following the FIR, Naveed was immediately taken into custody by the Ghala Mandi police officials over harassing a woman. However, the alleged offender was granted bail the very next day.