Sana terms anti-corruption move, corona lockdown drama to stop PDM rallies

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the crackdown of anti-corruption and corona-lockdown is a drama to stop PDM rallies.

He said that corona was for the government’s own rallies and jalsas (meetings). He said arrests by NAB, FIA and Anti-Corruption Department would not affect the high spirits of the opposition workers and leaders. He said that Maryam Nawaz had told the PML-N leaders that PML-N would act on all the decisions of PDM. He questioned that why the name of Khawaja Saad Rafique was being propagated for leaving PML-N. “Khawaja Saad Rafique fully agrees with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative,” he said, while talking to media outside the Model Town party secretariat here on Tuesday.

He said the incompetent government has pushed the country away from the track of prosperity. He further said that in case PML-N came into government, it would be very difficult to resolve the present crisis early. He suggested that all parties should form an alliance to take the country out of the present problems. He said whatever decisions will be taken by this alliance should be implemented collectively.

Answering a question about upcoming PDM rallies, he said that from December 13, 2020 rallies would be planned from Lahore to Rawalpindi and Peshawar to Multan or to other cities and then a decisive sit-in would take place.

The PDM will decide its programme after considering weather situation, he said, adding Maryam Nawaz attracted people of all ages in her recent rallies. He said everyone listened her narrative and agreed to it.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s narrative had reached door to door. He said now the country should be run according to the Constitution and if this will not happen then nothing will work.