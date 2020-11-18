Trump orders troop reduction in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has ordered reduction of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January, the acting defence secretary announced here on Tuesday.

Speaking at Pentagon, he said that the Defence Department will pull out troops from Afghanistan bringing the number down to 2,500 and the number of forces in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500 by January 15 next year.

In his short message, acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller called the move as "orders to continue our repositioning of forces" and said that he was formally announcing that the department will implement President Trump's orders. "By January 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan will be 2,500 troops; our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date."

He said that the decision was consistent with "our established plans and strategic objectives." He further said that it was also based on continuous engagement with his national security cabinet for the past several months, including ongoing discussions with him and other colleagues across the US government.

The US leadership updated other partners abroad and allies about this plan as well. "One of my calls was to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, another was to Afghanistan's President Ghani, who expressed his gratitude for every American service member who has fought for peace and strengthen the long standing friendship between our countries," Miller said.

"President Ghani highlighted the calibre of our troops, which he noted has always been more important than the quantity. We continue to stand with them as his government works towards the negotiated settlement for peace," he said, adding, "Let us remind those who question or resolve or may seek to interfere with this prudent and well planned transition. The United States armed forces remain committed to protecting the safety and security of the American people and supporting our likeminded allies and partners worldwide.”

Trump had long planned to withdraw forces from Afghanistan but was often advised otherwise. Last week, Trump made Christopher Miller as the new acting Secretary of Defence.

AFP adds: Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that a hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a “platform for international terrorists” again.

“The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high,” Stoltenberg said.

“Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq,” he said.

The warning was unprecedented criticism by Stoltenberg of a Trump decision. Up to now, the Nato secretary general has been careful to not publicly contest statements by Trump relating to the Alliance.

But after his defeat in US elections this month by Joe Biden, Trump — who remains in power until January 20 next year — fired his defence secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, who said last weekend of American troops in conflicts abroad: “It´s time to come home.”

Stoltenberg in his statement repeated what he said in the past, that Nato troop levels in Afghanistan remained under continual review and that, “when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way”.