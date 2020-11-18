PTI organises Seerat events

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PTI leaders organised Rehmatul Lil Alameen events in the provincial capital Tuesday. Addressing the events, the speakers stated that for the Muslim Ummah, the model of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beautiful beacon. They demanded the international community take notice of the blasphemous sketches. They asked the Pakistani nation to support Prime Minister Imran Khan for the formation of a state like Madina.