Wed Nov 18, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 18, 2020

PTI organises Seerat events

National

LAHORE: The PTI leaders organised Rehmatul Lil Alameen events in the provincial capital Tuesday. Addressing the events, the speakers stated that for the Muslim Ummah, the model of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beautiful beacon. They demanded the international community take notice of the blasphemous sketches. They asked the Pakistani nation to support Prime Minister Imran Khan for the formation of a state like Madina.

