Govt’s attitude harmed Kashmir cause: JI leader

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has alleged that the government’s “irresponsible” attitude in GB election campaign caused a serious damage to the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a party meeting here Tuesday, he claimed that such style of governance by government would continue to push the GB people in the state of uncertainty. He demanded a national strategy based on complete harmony among the federating units and an action plan to deliver the basic political rights to the GB people to bring them into mainstream politics. He said that without enforcing autonomous LG system and independent election commission, the dream of having free and fair elections in GB and Azad Kashmir would remain a dream.