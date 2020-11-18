close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
November 18, 2020

Govt’s attitude harmed Kashmir cause: JI leader

National

OC
Our Correspondent  
November 18, 2020

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has alleged that the government’s “irresponsible” attitude in GB election campaign caused a serious damage to the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a party meeting here Tuesday, he claimed that such style of governance by government would continue to push the GB people in the state of uncertainty. He demanded a national strategy based on complete harmony among the federating units and an action plan to deliver the basic political rights to the GB people to bring them into mainstream politics. He said that without enforcing autonomous LG system and independent election commission, the dream of having free and fair elections in GB and Azad Kashmir would remain a dream.

Latest News

More From Pakistan