No shortage of wheat in country: Punjab Food Department

LAHORE: There is no shortage of wheat in the country, claimed a spokesperson for provincial food department here Tuesday.
There is no shortage of wheat in Pakistan. Imported wheat will also be reaching by February, 2021, making the existing wheat surplus available, spokesperson said. The spokesperson was confident that ample wheat stocks would be available until the next harvest.Hence, the spokesperson said that people would not have any difficulty in getting wheat flour throughout the season.