International Police Association delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE: International Police Association delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Tuesday. On this occasion, the delegation was taken to the authorityâ€™s Operations and Monitoring Centre and PUCAR one Five Centre.

The delegation was also briefed about Media Monitoring Centre, Advanced Traffic Management System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on usefulness of the Safe Cities project in the security situation.

The delegation also gave suggestions regarding the inclusion of traffic rules in the curriculum and penalties. The participants also expressed awe and satisfaction on authorityâ€™s prowess to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within by the virtue of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and the network of strategically placed cameras, in various municipalities, endowed with the same. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing. Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the International Police Association.