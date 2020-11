CDA approves allowance for employees

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved special allowance of Rs1,500 for the employees working in current situation caused by coronavirus pandemic. According to detail, the employees of CDA will receive Rs1,500 allowance for three months.

The CDA board approved this special allowance in recognition of the duties of CDA employees, which they are performing in the current situation. Speaking at the occasion, CDA chairman said that CDA will utilise all the available resources to meet the challenge of coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus can be defeated only by following the SOPs devised by the government. The cooperation of masses is inevitable in this regard. The employees of CDA are available to serve the masses, he added. CDA chairman lauded the role of the officials and officers of CDA.