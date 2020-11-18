Murder accused remanded

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday granted 10-day physical remand of one Kafeel Ahmad, accused of murdering two brothers in sessions court, who had murdered mother of the accused.

The police produced Kafeel before the court of Arshad Hussain Bhutta and sought his physical remand. The police stated that the weapon of the offence had been recovered from the accusedâ€™s custody but they had to investigate the matter.

The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused directing police to produce him before the court again on 27 November. Two brothers facing murder charges were shot dead in judicial lockup of Lahoreâ€™s session court. Two persons Riyasat Nazeer and Bilal Nazeer facing murder trial were brought to sessions court from Kot Lakhpat jail regarding their trial proceedings.

Both the accused had murdered a woman in the limits of Nishtar Colony police station. As both the accused reached judicial lockup Kafeel Ahmad, son of deceased woman, shot at them. Both Riyasat and Bilal received fatal injuries and expired on the spot. The police managed to arrest Kafeel on the spot.