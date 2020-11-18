Six more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Six more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital while the number of corona patients has reached 415 in the district.

The deceased were identified as Sarfraz Hussain and Nayyar Sultana of Multan, Dilbar Hussain of Jatoi, Zubair Usman of Shujabad, Shaheena Bibi and Muhammad Shareef of Burewala.The Nishtar Hospital officials said that total 171 corona patients were being treated at the hospital, including 84 positive, 41 suspects and 50 corona negative patients. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak had directed to form teams for different areas to implement the corona SOPs strictly. The teams would visit commercial markets and plazas to implement the corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak while addressing a meeting said that all private laboratories would provide information regarding corona tests while private hospitals would be bound to submit report about admitted corona patients.

The DC had also convened a meeting of the owners of private hospitals and laboratories on Wednesday. He said all the departments should play their role in corona prevention. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner City said that random sampling of 60 people had been conducted in the areas of smart lockdown.