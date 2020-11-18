Challenging grant of bail to Safdar: Court adjourns hearing to Nov 30

KARACHI: A local court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging the grant of bail to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Safdar Awan for violation of the sanctity of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The application was moved by the complainant in the case, Waqas Khan, contending that the court overlooked the facts and laws while granting bail. He demanded revoking the bail granted to Capt (retd)Safdar. The East district’s judicial magistrate adjourned the hearing till November 30, directing both the parties to come prepared for the arguments.

Earlier on Monday, Khan had raised concerns over the IO’s charge sheet declaring the case to be fake. He alleged that the IO wanted to record a statement of his interest which will absolve the accused. He said that he did not trust the police investigations and asked the JM to record statements of the witnesses in the court. He added that the police had deliberately overlooked the violation of the sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum and diverted the case towards him.

In the previous week, the federal government had also moved the court against the police’s report. The government, in a plea filed through the assistant attorney general Muhammad Ahmed, argued that this was not a political issue but a matter of Sharia as the accused had downplayed the esteem of the “National Muslim Leader of Pakistan.”

Awan, who is the husband of the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, was taken into custody by the police on the morning of October 19. According to the FIR lodged by Khan, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Awan, his wife and cohorts violated the sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum by creating a ruckus inside by raising fiery slogans. He added that they also intimidated people. Hours later, he was granted bail by the court against a surety of Rs100,000 as the Sindh government alleged that the federal government forced the provincial police chief through some state institutions to make the arrest to create a rift in the PDM.

The police had declared the FIR lodged against Awan fake in the charge sheet submitted to the court. It concluded that neither the complainant joined the investigation nor the veracity of his claims were established since he was never found during the event.